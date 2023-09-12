'Barbie' & 'Meg 2: The Trench' coming to Prime Video weeks after global release

Barbie is a story about the eponymous dolls in the Barbieland, one of which is a stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly falls apart, she starts experiencing an existential crisis and starts to think of death out of the blue. In order to comprehend herself and learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, joins along for the voyage.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and Noah Baumbach, Barbie became a cultural phenomenon upon release, and one of the biggest box-office successes of the year. Barbie is now available to rent on Prime Video.

A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crime while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered. When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.

The rental destination can be accessed via the Store tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smartphones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.