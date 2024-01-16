'Bastar: The Naxal Story': First look posters leave movie buffs spellbound

The first poster of the film shows hanging dead bodies. The second poster unveils the first-look of lead actress Adah Sharma.

This time Sharma is essaying the character of IG Neerja Madhavan. The poster shows her on the battlefield while the third poster introduces us to the antagonist of Bastar: The Naxal Story.

Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.