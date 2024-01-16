'Bastar: The Naxal Story': First look posters leave movie buffs spellbound

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023, The Kerala Story, actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah are all set to launch their next venture Bastar: The Naxal Story.
The movie team dropped the first-look posters of the film on the eve of Makar Sankranti.
The first poster of the film shows hanging dead bodies. The second poster unveils the first-look of lead actress Adah Sharma.
This time Sharma is essaying the character of IG Neerja Madhavan. The poster shows her on the battlefield while the third poster introduces us to the antagonist of Bastar: The Naxal Story.
Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.