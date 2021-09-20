Been busy attending to guests: Sonu Sood after I-T raids

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, in his first statement after the Income Tax Department searches last week, said, "I have been busy attending to a few guests for the last four days."

"Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a life," said the 48-year-old actor who has been accused of evading tax of Rs 20 crore.

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

The CBDT on Saturday claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group, it was found that Sood routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".

The CBDT said the charity foundation set up by the actor was incorporated on July 21, 2020, and has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021, till date. Out of this, it said, the foundation has spent around Rs 1.9 crore for various relief works and the balance of Rs 17 crore has been found lying "unutilised" in its bank account.

It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

(With agency inputs)

