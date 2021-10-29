'Bhajarangi 2' preview: Will Shivarajkumar-starrer live upto expectations?

Kannada star Shivarajkumar's latest movie Bhajarangi 2 is slated to hit the screens today, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The biggie has been directed by Harsha and caters to a mass audience. So, does the fantasy saga have the potential to set the box office on fire? Here is our SWOT analysis

Strength: The Bhajarangi brand

Bhajarangi, which hit the screens in 2013, proved to be a commercial success and soon attained cult status. Harsha and Shivanna subsequently collaborated for the 2015 release Vajrakaya, which clicked with the actor's die-hard fans. Bhajarangi 2 takes the brand forward and marks the mass hero's third project with the filmmaker. These factors alone should help it open to a good response at the box office. The positive opening might eventually translate to a steady run if the word of mouth is upto the mark.

Also read | Through 'Bhajarangi 2', I am trying to prove that there is more to acting than looking good on screen: Nisarga

Weakness: Not a direct sequel

The film is a spiritual successor to Bhajarangi and not a sequel in the conventional sense. The storyline is completely different from the one seen in the first part, which suggests that it will not appeal to those looking to reconnect with the original plot. Moreover, Aindrita Ray, who garnered attention with her work in the 2013 movie, is not part of Bhajarangi 2.

Opportunity. The mood of moviegoers and lack of competition

Bhajarangi comes weeks after Kotigobba 3 and Salaga opened to a good response at the box office, indicating that the audience is willing to visit theatres even in Covid times provided the film in question offers 'paisa vasool' entertainment. The very fact that the industry has partially regained its mojo should help the Bhajarangi register good numbers on the first day. Moreover, being the only major Kannada release of the week, it should have free at the box office.

Threat: Lackluster response to Shivanna's recent films

While Shivarajkumar is an actor par excellence, he isn't going through a good phase on the work front. Drona--his last major movie, sank without a trace as it was not promoted properly. Similarly, Rustum did not live up to expectations. This might affect the film in the long run if the content isn't exceptionally good.