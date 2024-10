'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' title song brought me to Bollywood: Neeraj Shridhar

Shridhar, who has collaborated with American rapper Pitbull and Punjabi singing star Diljit Dosanjh for the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track, still remembers the first time T-Series head and producer Bhushan Kumar approached him to lend his vocals to the original song.