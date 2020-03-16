'Bhoot' box office verdict: Vicky Kaushal starrer is colossal disappointment

The much-hyped Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot, which hit screens on Feb. 21, is set to end its box office run on a dismal note. According to various trade reports, the film's lifetime collection will be around Rs 33 crore and this means that Karan Johar-backed biggie will end up as a flop.

Bhoot, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, had a fair start at the box office despite clashing with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The horror-thriller, however, failed to show much growth over the first weekend and this sealed its fate. The flick received mixed to negative reviews from all corners with most movie buffs criticising the lacklustre screenplay. The negative word of mouth derailed the movie once the initial buzz faded away. In other words, Bhoot had run of steam heading into the second week.

The Bhoot debacle is likely to take a toll on Vicky Kaushal's standing in the industry, neutralising the push he received when Uri had emerged as a runaway hit. The film was supposed to be the first installment of a franchise that would "redefine" the horror genre and help Karan Johar add a new dimension to his career. However, with Bhoot failing to deliver the goods, the plan is likely to be dropped.

Bhoot revolved around the dark secrets associated with a haunted ship. It had a supporting cast that includes names such as Ashutosh Rana and Bhui Pednekar.

Coming back to Vicky Khaushal, he will next be seen in the Soojit Sircar-helmed Sardar Udham Singh, which is slated to hit screens on Jan. 15, 2021. The film revolves around the life of Ghadar Party revolutionary Udham Singh alias Ram Mohammad Singh Azad and features Banita Sandhu of October fame as the leading lady. It marks her first collaboration with the young hero.