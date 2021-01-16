Big Boss talent manager dies in accident

In a shocking and unfortunate incident, Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad died in a road accident on Saturday.

Pista was returning home after Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot – when she fell off her bike and was hit by a vanity van at the FilmCity.

Several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to her.

"Thats @pista_dhakad 23yr old, a part of the Bigg Boss team for the last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night,” posted Kamya Punjabi.

“Really sad and unfortunate. Pista Dhakkad who was working as talent manager with Endemol shine lost her life in an accident after the shoot of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar” said Shefali Bagga, a host.

Pista Dhakad has been a part of Endemol Shine India serving as a talent manager for a long time. She has worked on not only Bigg Boss but another reality show titled Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice too.

“Such a joyful, vibrant, and happy soul. You will be missed by everyone whose life you touched,” added Shehnaz Gill.