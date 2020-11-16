Birthday special: 4 popular movies that bear testimony to Aditya Roy Kapur's talent

There's no denying the fact that Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most talented young actors in the Hindi film industry. The heart-throb enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances, impressive screen presence and bindass nature. He has acted alongside some of the biggest names in Bollywood, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Monday, as 'Adi' turns a year older, here is a look at four movies that showcase his talent.

Guzaarish (2010)

Aditya essayed a supporting role in Hrithik Roshan's Guzaarish, bagging the Stardust 'Superstar of Tomorrow' award for his effective performance. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie did not do well at the box office despite receiving rave reviews from the target audience.

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The Mohit Suri-directed Aashiqui 2 was a gamechanger for the young hero as it established him as a household name. The romantic-drama revolved around what happened when a sensational singer falls in love with an innocent young woman. The film, which had shades of the yesteryear classic Abhimaan, clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

'Adi' acted alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the well-received Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, adding a new dimension to his career. The film, which revolved around the romantic journey of 'Naina' and 'Bunny', exceeded expectations at the box office much to the delight of 'RK' fans.

Malang (2020)

The action-packed Malang featured Aditya in the role of a young man who goes on a killing spree following a tragedy. The Bhushan Kumar-backed biggie did well at the box office, giving the young hero a much-needed hit. It had an impressive cast that included Disha Patani, veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. A sequel to Malang is in the works.