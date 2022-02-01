Birthday special: 4 reasons why Brahmanandam is Telugu cinema's undisputed 'Comedy King'

The legendary Brahmanandam is inarguably one of the biggest and most respected names in the Telugu film industry. The ace performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impeccable comic timing and enviable body of work. He has worked with the biggest names in the industry-- right from 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun-- proving he is a force to reckon with. On Tuesday, as fans wish the star on his 66 birthday, here is a look at his legacy.

Self-made sensation

Brahmanandam is a self-made star in the truest sense. The Nandi Award winner, who was born in Sattenapalle, worked as a lecturer before entering the film industry with a role in the 1987 release Aha Naa-Pellanta!. The comedy drama was directed by Jandhyala and featured Rajendra Prasad in the lead.

Brahmanandam soon played his first lead role in Babai Hotel, receiving praise for his work. It was, however, the Ram Gopal Varma-backed 1993 release Money that proved to be a gamechanger for him. The film emerged as a critical success, helping him win his first Nandi Award. He consolidated his standing in the industry with movies such as Anna and Anaganaga Oka Roju. The rest, as they say, is history.

A record holder

The actor's versatility and limitless talent established him as a sought-after performer, helping him bag one film after the other. He had multiple releases every year, something that helped him bring glory to Telugu cinema. The thespian, who has appeared in over 1000 films across languages, holds the Guinness World Record for most acting credits by a 'living actor'.

Scene-stealer

Brahmanandam has held his own against some of the industry's biggest names, which is something that not a lot of actors can claim to have done. Take the 2014 release Race Gurram for instance. The action-comedy was a star vehicle for 'Bunny' as it gave him ample scope to showcase his abilities, While the mass hero did justice to the role, Brahmanandam too made his presence felt. His portrayal of 'Kill Bill Pandey' tickled the funnybone with the character attaining cult status. He was equally impressive in films such as Indra, Manmadhudu and the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Attarintiki Daredi.

Pan-India fan following

The star comedian enjoys a strong fan-following in the Hindi belt even though he has stayed away from Bollywood films. The Hindi-dubbed versions of films such as Vikramarkudu and Indra have a dedicated fanbase because of numerous re-runs on TV. The S S Rajamouli-helmed actioner, in particular, struck a chord with the audience due to the dynamics between Brahmanandam and 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja. He has also acted in a few Tamil movies and connected with a new audience.