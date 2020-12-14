Birthday special: 4 reasons why Rana Daggubati is talent personified

Actor Rana Daggubati is arguably one of the most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry. The sincere performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive presence, bindass nature, and dashing reel image. He has starred in quite a few well-received films and proved that he belong s to the big league. On Monday, as Tollywood's young 'Leader' turns a year older, here is a look at why he is talent personified.

Impressive selection of roles: Rana impressed fans with his performance in the pan-India biggie Baahubali, which featured him as the antagonist opposite actor Prabhas. He matched the mass hero's intensity, leaving the audience asking for more. He delivered a restrained performance in Anushka Shetty's Rudhramadevi, which released a month after SS Rajamuli's magnum opus.

Rana has also acted in comedy-dramas (Housefull 4, Bangalore Naatkal) and political movies (Leader, Nene Raja Nene Mantri and NTR Mahanayakudu), proving that he is a versatile actor.

Pan-India star: Rana enjoys a strong fan following outside the Telugu states as well. He essayed a key role in the Tamil movie Arrambam, adding he new dimension to his career. He made an impact in Bangalore Naatkal even though the film did not do as well as expected.

Rana, who made his Bollywood debut with the multi-starrer Dum Maaro Dum, acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Department. The spy-thriller Baby proved to be an important release for him as it saw him share screen space witn Akshay Kumar, It was, however, the Sankalp Reddy-helmed The Ghazi Attack that proved to be a gamechanger for him in Bollywood.

He is multi-talented: The star, who has an eye for good content, was the co-producer of the National award-winning Telugu movie Bommalata. He also 'presented' the critically-acclaimed movie C/o Kancharapalem, helping it reach a wider audience.

Rana served as the voice of Thanos in the Telugu version of the Avengers franchise. The Nenu Naa Rakshasi star host the popular talk show No 1 Yaari, hitting the right notes with his effective sense of humour.

He's in demand: The young star will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Haathi Mere Saathi/Aranya, slated to release in January. The film features him in the role of guide and revolves around the bond between humans and animals. He also has Virata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi, in his kitty.