Birthday special: 5 films that helped John Abraham make an impact in Bollywood

There’s no denying the fact that John Abraham has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood despite being an ‘outsider’. He enjoys a decent fan following due to his impressive screen presence, bindass nature and sincere performances. On Thursday, as the actor turns a year older, here is a look at five films that established him as a force to be reckoned with.

Satyameva Jayate (2018)

The gripping action-drama revolved around the exploits of a vigilante who murders a corrupt policeman, emerging as the voice of the voiceless. The star did full justice to the action scenes, which were an integral part of the narrative, leaving fans asking for more. The film had an impressive cast that included Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Manish Choudhary. It emerged as a commercial success despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Madras Café (2014)

Madras Café, widely considered to be the most challenging film of John’s career, revolved around the events leading up former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. It received rave reviews due to the effective presentation. A few feathers were, however, ruffled due to the political undertones of the film.

Force (2011)

The film, a remake of the Tamil hit Kaakha Kaakha, featured John in the role of a cop who tries to avenge the death of a loved one. The action-thriller, directed by Nishikanth Kamath, made a decent impact at the box office while receiving rave reviews from all corners. John’s scenes with Vidyut Jammwal were a highlight of Force.

Dhoom (2004)

Widely regarded as the film that established John as the ‘coolest baddie’ in town, Dhoom had a simple storyline that revolved around the rivalry between a stylish thief and an honest cop. The action-thriller emerged as a blockbuster, kickstarting a franchise. It had a star-studded cast that included Abhishek Bachchan, Rimi Sen and Uday Chopra.

Jism (2003)

Jism, which marked John’s big screen debut, created a fair deal of buzz among fans with its bold content and engaging storyline. It is best remembered for the crackling chemistry between John and Bipasha Basu.