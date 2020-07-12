Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Shivarajkumar is an actor par excellence

There’s no denying the fact that Shivarajkumar is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Kannada film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic screen presence, versatility as a performer and impressive performances. The ‘Hattrick Hero’ has given Sandalwood some of its most unforgettable movies, proving that he is irreplaceable. On Sunday, as the popular actor turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent:

Anand (1986)

Anand, which marked Shivanna’s big screen debut, is regarded as one of the most successful Kannada movies of all time. A runaway hit, it played in theatres for 38 weeks, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. Shivarajkumar grabbed a great deal of attention with his lively dances, leaving fans asking for more.

Om (1995)

A game changer for Kannada cinema, the gangster-drama featured Shivanna in an intense new avatar and made a solid impact with its effective presentation. Directed by Upendra, the movie was inspired by the life of a real person and is regarded as a cult classic.

AK-47 (1999)

The well-received actioner emerged as a big hit at the box office, impressing the target audience. The film, directed by Om Prakash Rao, the film featured quite a few punch dialogues in Hindi that made an impact. The stellar cast included Girish Karnad, Bollywood actor Om Puri and Srividya.

Jogi (2005)

The highest grossing Kannada movie of the year, Jogi clicked with the aam janta due to its non-linear screenplay and impressive dialogues. The film had a strong cast that included Jennifer Kotwal, Ramesh Bhat and Arundhati Nag. It was later remade in Telugu (Yogi) and Tamil (Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram). Sadly, both versions proved to be commercial failures.

Bhajarangi (2013)

A fantasy actioner, Bhajarangi revolved around what happens when a man comes to know about his real identity. The film, directed by A Harsha, featured Shivanna in a double role and proved to be a feast of the masses. A blockbuster, it featured Aindrita Ray as the leading lady.