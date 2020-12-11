Birthday special: Five evergreen classics that prove Dilip Kumar is irreplaceable

Dilip Kumar is arguably the most celebrated and respected names in Hindi cinema. The actor par excellence ruled the hearts of countless movie buffs during 'Golden Age' due to his impressive screen presence and regal dialogue delivery.

The original 'King of Romance' starred in quite a few unforgettable blockbusters, redefining the tenets of the film industry. On Friday, as Dilip Kumar turns 98, here is a look at five unforgettable movies that prove that he is greatness personified

Aan (1952): The Mehood Khan-helmed biggie, the most expensive Indian movie at the time of its release, revolved around what happens when a brace village chief beats a 'royal' in a fencing contest. It featured a riveting screenplay that did justice to the original King Khan's acting abilities, establishing him as the choice of the masses. It received acclaim from the press, giving fans a reason to rejoice.

Devdas (1955): Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian movies ever made, Devdas revolved around the romantic journey and emotional downfall of an arrogant young man from an influential family. An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, it received rave reviews for the scenes highlighting the 'emotional torment' of the protagonist.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960): K Asif's labour of love featured Dilip Kumar in the role of the future Mughal emperor Jahangir and proved to be a game changer for the thespian. His scenes with Prithviraj Kapoor, who played Akbar, proved to the backbone of the magnum opus Dilip Kumar's crackling chemistry with Madhulala too added a new dimension to the film. Mughal-e-Azam had a stellar supporting cast that included Nigar Sultana , Durga Khote and Ajit.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967): The sensational blockbuster featured Dilip Kumar in a double role, giving him a platform to showcase his abilities as an actor. The Tapi Chanakya-directed classic received rave reviews, attaining cult status. It was a remake of the Telugu movie Ramudu Bheemudu, which featured Sr NTR in the lead.

Shakti (1982): Shakti, the only film to feature Dilip Kumar and 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan as the parallel leads, was a gripping drama that revolved around the dynamics between an honest police officer and his 'corrupt' son. The intense reel interactions between the two legends hit the right notes with their intensity, leaving fans asking for more. The thespian bagged a Filmfare award for his stellar performance, adding another feather to his cap. The grapevine suggests that the film might be remade soon. Most fans, however, feel the classic should be left touched.