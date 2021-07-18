Birthday special: Have you watched these popular Priyanka Chopra Jonas movies?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is arguably one of the finest and most popular performers in the Hindi film industry. The 'Desi Girl' enjoys an enviable fan following due to her sincere performances, striking screen presence and bold nature. On Sunday, as the powerhouse performer turns a year older, here is a look at some of her best films.

Aitraaz (2004)

Priyanka played the role of a manipulative model-turned-corporate bigwig in this gripping courtroom drama, which revolved around what happens when the hero is sexually exploited by his ex-lover. The star received rave reviews for her work in the film and won the Filmfare Award for 'Best Villain'. The film had a star-studded cast headlined by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Fashion (2008)

Ace director Madhur Bhandarkar's magnum opus featured Priyanka in a role of a successful supermodel and highlighted the dark side of the fashion industry. It received praise for its bold storyline and well-written female characters. The cast included Kangana Ranaut, Mugda Ghodse and Arbaaz Khan.

Barfi (2013)

The Anurag Basu-helmed film revolved around the bond between the titular character, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and his autistic friend, essayed by PC. The comedy drama did well at the box office and received favourable reviews with most critics praising the enjoyable yet sensitive performances. It was selected as India's entry to the Oscars but failed to earn a nomination.

Mary Kom (2014)

Priyanka played the role of boxing legend Mary Kom in the well-made biographical drama, impressing critics and fans alike with her work. The actor's physical transformation was one of the key highlights of the flick. Mary Kom emerged as a big hit at the box office, establishing PC as a 'Lady Superstar'.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

It is not easy for an actress to make an impact in a non-titular role but PC did just that when she played Kashibai in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani. The star’s graceful body language and her intense scenes with the Chennai Express star added a new dimension to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed period drama.