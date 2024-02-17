'Bramayugam' movie review: Mammootty is sinister in this enigmatic tale of demons, dominance and death

Mammootty is sinister in this enigmatic tale of demons, dominance and death
In simple words, ‘Bramayugam’ is the story of power dynamics and how it was used by tyrants from the beginning of time. At the receiving end are always the powerless. The film’s title points to the same. Bramam, in Malayalam, has different meanings — from orbit to obsession. Yugam means era.
The film follows three men — the patriarch of a dilapidated mansion, the cook, and a paanan (an oppressed caste). The latter wanders into the mansion while attempting to get away from the atrocities of the slave trade. It is set in an era when belief in ghosts and witchcraft, and the practice of slavery were rife.
‘Bramayugam’ is full of ancient folklore references and powerful visual metaphors of destruction and tyranny.
Thevan, the paanan (Arjun Ashokan) takes refuge at the mansion for a night. He soon realises that the mansion and its inhabitants are under the captivity of an evil force controlled by the patriarch (Mammooty). He loses track of time and events, and even forgets his name. It is chilling to watch him transform into an aged and fragile man in a matter of a few days.
As the film progresses, more truths about the patriarch and the house are revealed. Only Mammooty can pull off characters as disparate as that of
a gay man in a rural setting and a despicable patriarch with mysterious powers.
Arjun Ashokan surprises as the paanan but Siddharth Bharathan stands out as the cook. The cook’s character, brooding yet calm, is extremely well portrayed by Siddharth.
Art direction by Jothish Shankar is convincing and the cinematography captures the right balance of horror, mystery and despair. Songs by Christo Xavier evoke nostalgia.
Overall ‘Bramayugam’ makes a lasting impression and anyone who is a fan of ‘Tumbbad’ should watch it.