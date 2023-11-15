BTS member RM says he wants to visit India someday

In his reply, RM said: 'Yeah, I want to visit India too someday. Why not?' When another fan asked which country he wanted to visit to feel relaxed, the rapper said 'Definitely Switzerland or Iceland.'

ARMY, the fan group of BTS, knows that RM -- whose real name is Kim Nam-joon -- has yet to receive his driver's license. On being asked what was the status, the musician said, 'Not yet but after military service... 1.5 months left till the end of the year? Why is time going by so fast?'

Jin, j-hope, and Suga, three of seven members of BTS, are currently serving in the South Korean military. RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are yet to publicly announce their enlistment dates.