BTS to visit India soon? K-pop band reveals plans

The BTS ARMY in India might finally get the news of the renowned K-pop band visiting India, which they have been yearning for years. In the latest development, Spotify, on June 3, revealed new This is BTS clips in which the South Korean boy band can be heard speaking about their plans before the pandemic.

Speaking about their Map of the Soul tour of 2020, which eventually had to be called off due to the Covid-19 restrictions, BTS named a few places that were on their list. “After ‘ON’ our goal was to go on tour for a year travelling to several countries in other continents like Australia,” said RM.

He was echoed by other members as well who said that they had to cancel the tour because of the pandemic. The boys revealed that they were planning to visit Barcelona, South America, and India. “We were planning to go to Mumbai,” the boys said while mentioning India.

This signifies that there is a great chance of the group’s visit to India, provided they intend to re-start their tour.

“This Is @BTS_twt” playlist on Spotify has been updated with a new clip “After ‘ON’ our goal was to go on tour for a year traveling several countries in other continents like Australia..Barcelona, South America, India..And then the pandemic began.” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dNOz94zQ1T — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 3, 2022

This revelation has rejoiced the Indian users with them expressing their happiness on Twitter.

“I'M LITERALLY HYPERVENTILATING CRYING OH MY GOD YOU'RE JOKING THEY WERE GONNA COME TO INDIA THEY PLANNED TO COME TO MUMBAI I CAN'T (believe),” a Twitter user wrote.

The BTS members also spoke about their inspirations and music in the clip.