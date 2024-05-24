Home
entertainment

Cannes 2024: A glittering affair on the red carpet for Jacqueliene Fernandez

The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its glamorous red carpet moments and stunning fashion statements, witnessed another dazzling appearance from a Bollywood actress as Jacqueline Fernandez walked the red carpet in a mesmerizing golden ensemble.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 09:37 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut at Cannes 2024 in a stunning golden floor-length dress.

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

With her radiant smile and effortless charm, Jacqueline shimmered in the spotlight, capturing the hearts of onlookers and photographers alike.

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Jacqueline graced an event in association with the automotive brand BMW.

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Stepping onto the prestigious event, Jacqueline exuded elegance and sophistication in her golden attire, setting the stage on fire with her impeccable style.

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

The breathtaking gown accentuated her statuesque figure and highlighted her innate grace.

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

The golden hue of Jacqueline's attire perfectly complemented her luminous complexion, creating a stunning visual spectacle that left everyone in awe.

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Published 24 May 2024, 09:37 IST
