Cannes 2024: A glittering affair on the red carpet for Jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut at Cannes 2024 in a stunning golden floor-length dress.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
With her radiant smile and effortless charm, Jacqueline shimmered in the spotlight, capturing the hearts of onlookers and photographers alike.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Jacqueline graced an event in association with the automotive brand BMW.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Stepping onto the prestigious event, Jacqueline exuded elegance and sophistication in her golden attire, setting the stage on fire with her impeccable style.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
The breathtaking gown accentuated her statuesque figure and highlighted her innate grace.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
The golden hue of Jacqueline's attire perfectly complemented her luminous complexion, creating a stunning visual spectacle that left everyone in awe.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Published 24 May 2024, 09:37 IST