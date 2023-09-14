Can't get no satisfaction? The Rolling Stones on starting up again

For the band members, the most crucial part of the Rolling Stones sound is what Richards calls “weaving” — the ever-changing, spur-of-the-moment interplay between the instruments, particularly the guitars. The band recorded the core of most of the songs together in the studio, playing off one another as they would onstage. For nearly every track, Watt placed Richards’ guitars on the left and Wood’s on the right — the opposite of what a concertgoer would see, but the way the band would hear itself onstage. “I wanted it to sound huge,” he said. “Because they are larger than life. They’re the (expletive) Stones. When you listen to this album you should picture the Stones playing in a stadium, because that’s what they are.”