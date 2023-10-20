Caste and the idea of ‘coming out’

Yashica has written extensively but there is also little ‘raw’ experience that she shows knowledge of. Among the most touching is her description of her shame at having her name announced in the Dalit quota at admissions time in St Stephen’s College. One understands it since the Dalit quota is small and most of the others in the list would be ‘merit’ admissions. But it also lends credence to the term ‘Dalit Brahmin’ as someone who distances himself or herself from the community. Writers like Sharankumar and Arjun feel a certain pride at being Dalit culturally but those who distance themselves feel none of it. ‘Coming out’ is a personal acknowledgement that does not bring them back into the community.