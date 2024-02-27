Celebrating Kiarostami

Once Jean Luc-Godard, a filmmaker of French New Wave, said, “Cinema starts with D W Griffith and ends with Abbas Kiarostami”. Whether you agree with his words or not, with the transformation of cinema taking its shapes and forms according to the budget, market and viewership in the past two decades, very few people are concerned about its artistic values, creativity and experimentation. But, if you go through art history, people thought painting was dead when still cameras were invented. But, artistes took the challenge in the western world. They emphasised the inner expression of an artiste which led to different “isms” and movements, like impressionism, expressionism, cubism, surrealism, and Dadaism.

Cinema is no longer a collective art form. Most cinema theatres are shutting down across the world. People now watch films on their mobile phones. Watching films on the big screen has become very expensive. However, a great opportunity for cinephiles is the retrospective of Kiarostami at the Bengaluru International Film Festival this year. Reflecting on the impact of cinema, Ingmar Bergman had once said: “No art passes our conscience in the way film does, and goes directly to our feelings, deep down into the dark rooms of our souls.”

Christian Jeune, the director of Festival de Cannes, wrote a letter to me after watching the first cut of my feature film Attihannu Mattu Kanaja (Fig Fruit and The Wasps) at the NFDC Film Bazaar in 2013. His letter read: “I have seen ‘Fig Fruit and the Wasps’ and I found it very interesting, it belongs to the same family of films by Abbas Kiarostami (and that’s a compliment for me) with a very Indian touch of course. The notion of time is strong and your camera lingers on the essential.”