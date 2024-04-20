Challenge to convey emotions with just your voice, says ‘narrator’ & actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"When you're an actor, you're used to the audio visual medium, and here we are taking away the visual and it's just the audio medium. And I think the challenge really is to be able to convey emotions with just your voice and not do too much. But yet be able to find the right balance."

Her name has come to carry a certain weight, not just in India but on the global stage as well, and the actor said she is just happy to be a part of Hollywood and Bollywood.

"It's been a while that I've been straddling this. Almost 12 years... I've been straddling both industries in both worlds. It's very exciting to me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the largest film industries in the world. I love my job and I love the medium that I've been given, which is arts and to tell stories and to move people," she said.