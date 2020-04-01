‘Chandramukhi’ retro review: A feast for Rajinikanth fans

Movie: Chandramukhi

Cast: Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika and Nayanthara

Director: P Vasu

Language: Tamil

The Tamil biggie Chandramukhi, which hit screens in 2005, was a game changer for ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth that helped him bounce back from the Baba debacle and prove his mettle. The film, a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, revolves around what happens when a doctor learns a shocking secret about the wife of a close friend.

The basic storyline is quite intriguing and has been adapted rather well to suit the preferences of the ‘Thalaivar Army’. The narrative’s impact is enhanced by a skillfully-written screenplay which relies on ‘showing’ as opposed to ‘telling’. The opening sequences establish Rajini’s character as the proverbial man of the masses and set the stage for what is to follow. The deft use of commercial elements ups the recall value of the P Vasu-helmed flick, helping it stand out from the original.

The sequences involving Prabhu and Rajini work mainly because of the crackling chemistry between the two with the confrontation scene being the highlight. The sequence of events leading up to the grand finale keep fans hooked and this makes the big payoff all the more memorable.

The climax, not surprisingly, proves to be the big attraction of Chandramukhi with Rajinikanth and Jyothika delivering the goods. The reel Chitti’s ‘Lakka Lakka’ act is still quite popular with the aam junta. Similarly, ‘Jo’ pushes her boundaries as performer and makes an impact.

Coming to performances, Rajinikanth is the heart and soul of the movie and elevates his scenes with his larger-than-life antics. Prabhu is adequate and supports the ‘Boss’ rather well. Jyothika hits it out of the park, letting her intense body language do the talking.

Nayanthara is underutilized and fails to hit the right notes. The supporting cast, featuring the likes of Sonu Sood and Vadivelu, serves its purpose.

The songs are top-notch and gel with the narrative. Devuda Devuda and Raa Raa are arguably the pick of the lot. The choreography of the Raa Raa number is another highlight and bears testimony to Jyothika’s dedication. Editing is upto the mark as the film does not drag.

All in all, Chandramukhi is a feast for the target audience and might make for a good rewatch.