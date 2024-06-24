'Chandu Champion' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark at box office

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion has earned Rs 57.76 crore within 10 days of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, released in theatres on Jun 14.