Children are profound, says Sumanth Bhat

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of my relatives passed away. A week after that, his wife died by suicide. At the funeral, I couldn’t help but look at their two small children — one, an 11-year-old and the other much younger. The younger child was not aware of what was happening. I couldn’t stop thinking about it and wanted to understand situations like this better. At what point does a child grieve? How did they feel and what did they have to deal with, especially mentally? These questions remained in my mind and I soon found myself writing about it.