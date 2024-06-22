Clay figures come alive in this engaging docu

The documentary expertly merges reenactment and interviews with archaeologists and researchers. It turns the spotlight on an enduring mystery around the "Manhattan-size" mausoleum of Qin Shi Huang, the first Qin Emperor who is credited with unifying China's various provinces and building the Great Wall.

Shortly after the unification, the then 26-year-old king began the ambitious construction of his eventual tomb with convicts "collected" from the provinces doubling up as labourers. The entire complex remained undisturbed till 1974 when a farmer digging a well in the Shaanxi Province came upon a clay head. The Terracotta Army, as they came to be known later, was then discovered much to the world's astonishment — as many as 8,000 clay soldiers had been created to guard the emperor's massive tomb. For all its grandeur, the Qin dynasty barely lasted 15 years and disintegrated into rebellions and uprisings soon after the first emperor's death.