Contentment is overrated, you need to always question yourself: Shah Rukh Khan

"Contentment is overrated. You need to always be questioning yourself. It doesn't mean you go and become anxious, but you need to always be dissatisfied as a creative person, so I don't ever get satisfied. I don't think I've achieved anything. I don't think it's over and done with, and I'm successful. I think it's all irrelevant. What is relevant is, can I do something new tomorrow? What I've done yesterday is over and done with. When my movie gets over, I take a two-hour bath. After that, I don't think about the success or the failure. I'm on to the next one. If I can't move on to the next one, I think I'll rust and I'll finish off, and I will say to all youngsters, please do not rest on your laurels," Shah Rukh told festival's artistic director Giona A Nazzaro at the session.