Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Know all the Marvel movie references

The Super Bowl isn't just about touchdowns and halftime shows anymore; it's also a prime opportunity for Hollywood to showcase its upcoming blockbuster releases. And like every year, this year’s Super Bowl also saw the release of several blockbusters’ trailers.

One such trailer was the threequel of Deadpool, titled Deadpool and Wolverine. From the Easter eggs to multiple Marvel movies references, the trailer showcased numerous references which set the stage for the next wave of cinematic adventures.