Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Know all the Marvel movie references

The Super Bowl isn't just about touchdowns and halftime shows anymore; it's also a prime opportunity for Hollywood to showcase its upcoming blockbuster releases. And like every year, this year’s Super Bowl also saw the release of several blockbusters’ trailers.
One such trailer was the threequel of Deadpool, titled Deadpool and Wolverine. From the Easter eggs to multiple Marvel movies references, the trailer showcased numerous references which set the stage for the next wave of cinematic adventures.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
The trailer opens with Wade Wilson’s birthday celebrations that features several characters from previous installments in the Deadpool cinematic universe.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
In the next scene, the trailer gives a peek into the new agent Paradox, heavily inspired by Loki’s TVA.
TVA's Paradox, played by Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, offers Wade an opportunity to be a "hero among heroes" by showing him clips of Marvel superheroes Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
Going forward, a sequence features scenes from past MCU projects along with a few Easter eggs throughout the trailer.
A scene also shows Deadpool saluting the Marvel Comics character Captain America highlighting Wade Wilson's love for Steve Rogers in the original comics.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
The trailer also gives a glance of Hugh Jackman as the most loved Patch - an undercover in a white suit who lived in Madripoor.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
An inspired Deadpool then says he would change the "little cinematic universe forever", declaring himself as "The Messiah" and the "Marvel Jesus", much to Paradox's confusion.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
The trailer also showcases a masked man who resembles Doctor Doom fighting in the wastelands.
The same wastelands also gives a glance of Aaron Stanford returning as Pyro, who was earlier seen in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand series dropping a subtle hint of his inclusion.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is featured at the very end of the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer. One needs to wait till the release to find out which variant of Wolverine is joining Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.
A still from Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
Credit: Marvel Studios
Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.
Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.