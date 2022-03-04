Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding the natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

MUSICANA

Mukund Setlur
Mukund Setlur,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 07:58 ist
A still from 'Pedro', directed by Natesh Hegde and produced by Rishab Shetty.

Debutant director Natesh Hegde’s Kannada film ‘Pedro’ is winning accolades in film festivals across the globe. But closer home, it has stirred a big controversy for not even getting selected at the ongoing Bengaluru International Film Festival.

I saw ‘Pedro’ at a private screening last week and I was impressed with the use of sounds from the nature, which Natesh and sound engineer Shreyank told me was achieved with sync sound. That sounds can aid storytelling and highlight emotions, ‘Pedro’ demonstrates it well.

For sync sound, different mikes are used to pick up different sounds from the shooting locations. Sometimes, three mikes are used in one location, when two actors are riding bikes, for instance. Getting the sync sound right is tricky though. The mikes can pick up dialogues but also unwanted ambient noises like that of a car passing by.
Deletion, modifications or enhancement of the sounds are completed during the post-production.

“I plot sounds, camera angles and lighting when I write a film and I wanted Shreyank to match the rhythm of the film using natural sounds,” says Natesh. “Parts of the story happen outside the cinematic frame, therefore the need for sound to enhance emotions was important,” he adds.

“As a team, we stuck to our plans on sound engineering. Yet, at the post-production stage, we turned into mad scientists experimenting with sounds,” Natesh explains.

Shreyank adds, “As a sound designer, you have to react to the rhythm of the film but also create and add rhythms to enhance the drama.” Working on a tight budget was challenging and so was shooting outdoors, fearing that rains could ruin the expensive equipment.

Sheryank has worked on several mainstream Hindi films such as ‘Article 15’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. The FTII alumnus has shifted his base to Bengaluru.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based management professional. He is interested in films and is part of a weekly Kannada podcast called Aralikatte.)

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Specials
Music
films
Pedro

What's Brewing

Women claim centre stage

Women claim centre stage

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi

For women, leisure on a leash?

For women, leisure on a leash?

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

 