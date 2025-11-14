<p>Season 3 of 'Delhi Crime' begins deceptively quietly. Clouds scatter to reveal the green beauty of Silchar in Assam, and as the rains come pouring down, a routine truck interception leads to the discovery of young girls being herded like cattle. As Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and team start digging, what at first appears to be an isolated incident morphs into a multi-state, chillingly efficient trafficking ring. </p><p>Meanwhile, a child who has been severely assaulted is abandoned at a Delhi hospital. While she battles for her life, the strands of her story are being linked to the larger evil that's afoot, leaving the police scrambling for answers.</p> .<p>Any multi-series producer will tell you how extraordinarily challenging it is to maintain momentum, season after relentless season. '<em>Delhi Crime 3</em>' does a competent job of it, one must admit. The plot has meat, the perpetrators are disturbingly ruthless, and there is much emotional depth to be explored. Thankfully, despite the subject matter, there is restraint, and the scenes never turn gratuitous. The narrative is not as quicksilver as the previous season, but its contemplative pace does not feel out of place. One or two subplots and detours into backstories could have been avoided, but that's just a minor grouse. </p> .<p>Shefali Shah is, as always, fantastic in her anger, her exhaustion, her determination and her quiet grief. Huma Qureshi, who plays the cut-throat Badi Dadi, gets the menace right, while the supporting cast is solid in its support. Always a pleasure to see scene-stealers Rasika Dugal and Mita Vashishth on screen.</p>