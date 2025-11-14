Menu
Delhi Crime' Season 3 review: Quieter pace but tight plot in new season

Any multi-series producer will tell you how extraordinarily challenging it is to maintain momentum, season after relentless season. 'Delhi Crime 3' does a competent job of it.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 13:08 IST
Delhi Crime Season 3
2025
3.5/5
Director:Tanuj Chopra
Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal
