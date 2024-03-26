Dev Patel's debut film 'Monkey Man' a crash course in multitasking

The script was some 12 years in the making, said Patel, 33. Once the film went into production in India, it was shut down by the COVID pandemic and the set eventually relocated to a small island in Indonesia.

"It was a very chaotic process. There's just not enough hours in the day to do all of it," said Patel, premiering the movie in London on Monday.

"The borders closed on us, so every tailor, lighting guy, cameraman, anyone that was off camera ended up getting in front of camera with a speaking part. It was just a process of force and adapting at every angle."

The Oscar-nominated actor, known for Lion and Slumdog Millionaire, said he set out to make a movie that would combine his cinematic influences and upbringing, with social commentary woven into the story.

"I'm a huge fan of the action genre. I wanted to kind of do an ode to my love of that cinema, mixed with the Bollywood that I was exposed to as a kid," he said.