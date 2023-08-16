'Devara' team introduces Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira on his 53rd Birthday

‘RRR’ star Jr NTR along with the producers Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts shared the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming film ‘Devara’, on the occasion of the Bollywood star's 53rd birthday.
Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, " Team #Devara wishes the powerhouse of talent, the man who oozes sheer brilliance in every role, 𝘽𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙖 Aka #SaifAliKhan a very Happy Birthday 🔥
The ultimate face-off awaits on the big screens 🌊🙌🏻.
Dressed in a black, Saif as Bhaira is seen giving an evil stare and flaunting curly hair on the first-look poster.
As reported earlier, Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.
Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie stars Jr NTR and marks the South cinema debut for Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander.
Touted to be a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the movie aims to hit theatres on 5th April 2024.