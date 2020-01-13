Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' off to a good start

Allu Arjun's latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, hit screens on Sunday (January 11, 2020) and opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices.

Initial estimates suggest the film's day one share is likely to be around Rs 20 crore. If this is indeed the case, the flick will fail to match the collection of the top filmmaker's previous Sankranti release Agnyaathavaasi, which had raked in around Rs 26 crore on the opening day. This, however, is not surprising as, unlike the Pawan Kalyan starrer, Bunny's film is not really a solo release.

These trends also indicate that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will not be able to outperform the other Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which collected a share of around Rs 32 crore on its opening day (January 11, 2020). That said and done, this is along expected lines as Mahesh Babu's movie has secured a wider release.

However, if these estimates hold, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will open better than Naa Peru Surya, which collected around Rs 16 crore on day one before collapsing big time.

Interestingly, most critics have described Ala Vaikunthapurramloo as a neat and effective entertainer, which delivers the goods. As such, the word of mouth is positive, which should help it pick up on Monday (January 12). The jump, however, might not be as strong as expected because it is likely to face stiff competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Either way, a lot will depend on whether Allu Arjun is able to muster the support of 'Mega' fans, who are reportedly unhappy with him for ignoring Sye Raa Narasimhma Reddy.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a family-entertainer that features 'Stylish Star' in a new avatar. The cast also includes Maharshi actress Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and powerhouse performer Tabu.

Meanwhile, with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in theatres, Allu Arjun is set to begin work on his film with director Sukumar, being referred to as AA 20.