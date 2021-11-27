Antim can't hold a candle to the original

Antim

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal, Mahima Makwana and Sayaji Shinde, Niktin Dheer

Rating: 2.5

Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, starring Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is based on Pravin Tarde’s 2018 Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’. The Hindi film dilutes the intent and spirit of the original which dealt with the plight of farmers.

This is a story about a farmer who sells his ancestral land only to be employed as a gatekeeper by the realtor who bought his land. The farmer is forced to migrate to Pune after he is fired. Circumstances force his young son Rahul, played by Aayush, to take up crime.

The film lacks soul as Manjrekar unsuccessfully attempts to balance the spirit of the original and the expectations of Salman’s massive fan base.

The first half lays down the plot and character well, but as the story unfolds, it goes haywire. In the second half, Manjrekar takes an hour to tell the story that needs less than 20 minutes.

The screenplay is non-linear and that does help occasionally. The highlight is the climax, a truly compelling watch. Aayush, who made a shaky debut with ‘LoveYatri’ (2018), is impressive. Salman delivers as cop Rajveer.

‘Antim’ does not have cryptic monologues, jingoism, slow-motion fight scenes and dances with blingy sunglasses and scarves, all typical of a Salman film. But it retains some of his gimmicks.

Varun Dhawan’s cameo and two songs and some fights disturb the film’s rhythm. The high decibel background score by Ravi Basrur wreaks havoc on your eardrums. For Salman’s diehard fans, however, this film is a treat.