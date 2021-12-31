Arjun Gowda review: A generic star vehicle

Arjun Gowda review: A generic star vehicle

2.5/5

Suhasini Srihari
Suhasini Srihari, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 13:39 ist
Prajwal Devaraj in 'Arjun Gowda'.

'Arjun Gowda', the year-end release, is directed by Shankar and bankrolled by veteran Ramu, who passed away due to Covid-19. The movie banks heavily on romance and action.

The exposition of high-profile assassinations remain merely on the surface as the movie talks about the politics between media and the underworld. It offers an elevated platform to the love story, thus sidelining more important topics. There are quick and scanty references to legal situations and to the aspects of indoctrination and fanaticism.

The movie makes a direct reference to Gauri Lankesh’s murder. However, the storyline refrains itself from digging deep into the saga. It instead only indicates how media responded and reacted to the incident in terms of showing solidarity towards the deceased.

Another aspect the movie touches upon is anger. Although a predictable approach, the movie indirectly conveys that anger towards the wrongs is normal and healthy. It also says that anger should be properly channelised.

The romance and action in ‘Arjun Gowda’ are bearable. Prajwal Devaraj, as a fearless kickboxer, and Priyanka Thimmesh, as a loving girlfriend, portray the dynamics of a relationship well.

‘Arjun Gowda’ could have focused on pressing subjects but it is happy being a commercial caper.

Arjun Gowda
Prajwal Devaraj
Kannada
Gauri Lankesh

