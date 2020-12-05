Around the world with food

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4

Netflix

Director: John Bedolis

Cast: Philip Rosenthal

Rating: 4/5

Phil Rosenthal is back and he is hungry for more. This season, the series takes our hungry and loquacious man to Brazil, Singapore and the USA.

It has some exquisite shots of the view from Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio De Janeiro and the green airport in Singapore as also of the mouth-watering delicacies that Phil gets to devour with his guileless smile and expression of sweet surprise.

The likeability of the series lies in Phil the character, the sibling rivalry between him and his brother Raymond, and the video call he makes with his father, who tells us some ‘dad jokes’. Most importantly, Phil meets people who not only make food but also celebrate life.

A special mention goes for Uncle Clay, whom Phil meets in Hawaii. The ever-smiling, cheerful and the hug-lover feeds ice cream to the crew. The show teaches us to respect and love the food on our plates. Hope Phil visits India in the next season.