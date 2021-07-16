Inspiring boxing drama

Toofan

Hindi (Prime Video)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur

Toofan, a sports film, comes at a time when the world badly needs motivation and entertainment.

Aziz Ali (Farhan Akhtar), a thug from Dongri, channelises his energy into boxing. His coach (Paresh Rawal) and the love of his life (Mrunal Thakur) see his potential and push him further. This is a story of grit, passion, perseverance, and love.

The subject of inter-faith romance is nicely woven into the story. Farhan's demeanour and characterisation are brilliant. The highlight has to be every character's honest portrayal. Supriya Pathak and Mohan Agashe provide a warm presence.

Although we have seen sports films like 'Dangal', 'Sultan' and 'Mary Kom'; 'Toofan' is different. The story is the star and the actors illuminate it. The songs are placed well.

The film was supposed to be released in October 2020 but the pandemic played spoilsport. Better late than never.