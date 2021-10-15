Kotigobba 3 review: Predictable affair for Sudeep's fan

Kotigobba 3

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Shiva Karthik

Cast: Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Ravi Shankar, Aftab Shivdasani

3/5

'Kotigobba 3', the sequel to the 2016 hit Kannada action drama 'Kotigobba 2', reminds you of the 'Dhoom' series. Ideas for several scenes seems to be similar to the successful Hindi action-thriller franchise.

Directed by Shiva Karthik, the film once again shows Sudeep in multiple avatars. The film starts off well as a suspense thriller but leaves you wanting more. In the ensemble cast, Ravi Shankar and Aftab Shivdasani steal the show while Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das have very little to do.

The slow pace of the first half is compensated by a couple of good twists. Director Shiva Karthik's shortcomings dents the film as he places ill-timed songs, one being an item number. To add salt to the injury, the plot scores poorly on logic and falters. 'Kotigobba 3' could have been an edge-of-the-seat thriller with better focus.

To his credit, the director effectively adds emotional intensity with a mother-son relationship. Few heart-rending scenes in the second life adds life to the film. The film doesn't elevate itself to the next stage due to a predictable second half. Audience can guess the climax from miles.

As for the technical departments, the lyrics and dialogues don't impress. Perhaps due to the nature of the content, humour finds less space in the film and that's justified.

Sudeep gets a different kind of introduction scene and the seasoned actor excels in action sequences. This film is tailor-made for Sudeep's die-hard fans. The film is shot on a lavish scale and it clearly shows. 'Kotigobba 3' has some elements of a good suspense thriller but it doesn't realise its full potential.