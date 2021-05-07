Off-focus story about a woman and her gay husband

  • May 07 2021, 23:38 ist
Priyamani gives a top-notch performance in ‘His Storyy’.

His Storyy (Hindi)
ALTBalaji 
Directed: Prashant Bhagia
Cast: Satyadeep Mishra, 
Priyamani, Mrinal Dutt

Rude shocks in a relationship, especially from a longtime partner, are hard to bear. Well into their 40s, Kunal (Satyadeep Mishra) and Sakshi (Priyamani) are a perfect couple on the surface, but Kunal is a closet homosexual sneaking behind his wife’s back to satisfy his desires. He finds love in Preet (Mrinal Dutt).

When the train of lies is exposed, Sakshi is left alone to cope with the complications. The series attempts to highlight the problem of gay men marrying women to meet social expectations. It also raises questions related to masculinity and patriarchy. It starts off as Sakshi’s story but ends up being more about the man and his lover.

Story-wise, the situation that Sakshi is in deserved better highlighting. Maybe the makers have more in store for Season 2. But it’s not an excuse when you have a powerhouse of a performer in Priya Mani, who outshines every other person in the frame.

In the end, Sakshi accepts her husband’s sexuality, files for divorce and moves on. This suggests that when the truth is told, you can face and overcome difficult circumstances. Interestingly, it is a lesson the administration could learn, given the grim situation that we are in.

