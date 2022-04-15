'Trikona' movie review: An experimental take on human emotions

Rating: 3.5/5

Trikona

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Chandrakantha

Cast: Achyuth Kumar, Lakshmi, Sudharani, Suresh Heblikar, Sadhu Kokila

Very few films can be experimental in content, and treatment. Chandrakantha’s ‘Trikona’ is one such flick.

The flick dissects emotions such as strength, ego and patience in a man’s life. The filmmaker chooses two couples, essayed by Lakshmi and Suresh Heblikar; Sudharani and Achyuth Kumar, and an unmarried young man, played by Raj Veer, to narrate the effects of these emotions when they face a similar challenge.

‘Trikona’ is a travel story as it unfolds on the way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru. The two couples and a young man encounter problems caused by Kaala (time), personified as antagonist. While the elderly couple embody patience, the middle-aged couple represent ego and the young man, uncontrollable strength.

The three, coming from diverse backgrounds, are unknown to each other, but their destinies are tied up.

How patience, ego and strength encounter problems posed by the time? What consequences do these emotions bring? Answers to these questions form the crux of the story. The first half convincingly establishes all characters and their backgrounds, while the second half is more intense as focus lies on conflicts.

The pace is reasonable, while background score, music and lyrics draw attention. The opening scenes with an action sequence, appears forced, while the subplot involving Sadhu Kokila, though funny, doesn’t support the plot.

At times, the film becomes heavily instructional, blocking the scope for entertainment and cinematic experience. The role of antagonist is unconventional and hard to believe. It concludes abruptly.

As the elderly couple, Lakshmi and Suresh Heblikar are impressive. Heblikar portrays a patience man effectively. As a husband driven by ego, Achyuth Kumar is convincing while Sudharani is pleasing in the role of homemaker.

Note: The flick, taken off from some screens in Karnataka, is likely to be in more theatres, from next week.