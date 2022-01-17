Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth part ways after 18 years of marriage

Actor Dhanush late Monday said he will be parting ways as a couple with his wife Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.
"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other the journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," he wrote in a Twitter post.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/hAPu2aPp4n
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 17, 2022
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?
Over 16 cr more people forced into poverty during Covid
Banking frauds may surge in next two years: Survey
When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika
Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince
Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty