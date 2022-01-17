Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth part ways as couple

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth part ways after 18 years of marriage

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 23:52 ist
Credit: Instagram

Actor Dhanush late Monday said he will be parting ways as a couple with his wife Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other the journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," he wrote in a Twitter post.

