Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharmendra’s unmissable classics: 10 films of the superstar that every Cinema lover must watch

Bollywood legend Dharmendra effortlessly embodied all kinds of roles in an era where biggest of the heroes found it difficult to break out of their prescribed image.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Sholay

Sholay movie poster.

Sholay movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke movie poster.

Chupke Chupke movie poster.

Anupama

Anupama movie poster.

Anupama movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Satyakam

Sathakam movie poster.

Sathakam movie poster.

Seeta aur Geeta

Seeta aur Geeta movie poster.

Seeta aur Geeta movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Yaadon Ki Barat

Yaadon Ki Barat movie poster.

Yaadon Ki Barat movie poster.

Pratigya

Pratigya movie poster.

Pratigya movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dharam-Veer

Dharam-Veer movie poster.

Dharam-Veer movie poster.

Yamla Pagla Deewana/Apne

Apne movie poster.

Apne movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie poster.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie poster.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 12:47 IST
bollywoodHema MaliniSholayDharmendraBollywood actorSholay Hindi film

Follow us on :

Follow Us