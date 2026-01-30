<p>After shattering records at the box office and emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar</em> has officially begun its journey on the digital platform.</p><p>The Ranveer Singh starrer, which earned over Rs 1,400 crore at the box office, has started streaming on Netflix from today, and filmmaker Aditya Dhar is calling it a new chapter for the movie that stayed in cinemas for more than a month. Along with Hindi, the movie is available in the Tamil and Telugu languages. </p><p>After an eight-week wait, <em>Dhurandhar</em>’s release on OTT was widely celebrated. However, audiences were surprised to learn that the version on the OTT platform had been censored. </p><p>Fans who sat down to stream the film were met with a shock, as nearly 10 minutes from the theatrical version had been trimmed. Most of the raw and rustic scenes and dialogues were either trimmed or muted. Despite the movie carrying an 'A' rating, viewers noticed that the OTT version had been edited.</p><p>Social media is buzzing with disappointment, as netizens feel that censoring a film meant for adults takes away the very 'edge' they were looking forward to seeing at home. </p><p>“@NetflixIndia Guys you try to be so politically correct, all the time. It is so annoying. Please just release the original version of Dhurandhar on Netflix, wrote a user on X. </p><p>“I paid Rs 650 to Netflix this month just to hear Rehman Dakait say the uncensored "Hamza, Gaadi rok M...." Yet they uploaded the censored version. ” (sic), wrote a user. </p><p>“Please post uncut dhurandhar movie if u don't then remove movie from Netflix,” said another user. </p><p>Another user commented, “You certify the film as A, but you have muted/censored words! Like, are we a bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18; there’s no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You’re just stealing the natural raw vibe from it.” </p>.<p>While there’s been some backlash over the censored OTT version, <em>Dhurandhar</em> is still going strong in cinema halls for anyone wanting the full, unedited experience. Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar</em> has rewritten box office history by surpassing Allu Arjun's <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. </p><p>Apart from Ranveer Singh, <em>Dhurandhar</em> stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in crucial roles. The film has been planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel, <em>Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge</em>, officially aiming for a massive Eid release on March 19, 2026.</p>