Digital revolution a boon for the Indian entertainment industry, says actor Shishir Sharma

Actor Shishir Sharma says that the digital revolution is a ‘boon’ for the entertainment industry as it has opened new avenues for one and all. Speaking to DH, the powerhouse performer opened up about being part of the anthology Lips Don't Lie and said that he took up the Gemplex original as he has faith in director Madhur Agarwal’s sensibilities.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Lips Don't Lie?

I had worked with the director before and knew that he is a very fun-loving person. I completely trusted him and his vision while giving the nod to Lips Do Lie. Moreover, my character here is different from anything I have done in the past.

Were you worried about getting limited screen time in Lips Don't Lie as it is an anthology?

You can’t really be too particular about screen time in a film as editing is an important part of the process. The key is that the role should be motivating (interesting) enough for me to take it up.

What is your take on the digital revolution?

The digital revolution is a boon for the Indian entertainment industry. A lot of filmmakers and actors, who might have languished otherwise, have come to the limelight due to OTT platforms. There is no censorship here and people get more opportunities. All in all, the sky is the limit due to OTT.

How did you get interested in acting?

It is a long story but I’ll try to keep it short. My journey began in 1974 when Pandit Dubey inducted me into a play. I had no experience of acting at that point. He was a taskmaster but I stuck around. Later, I did films and TV. I also worked on an ad film, which became popular.

Which medium do you prefer the most?

Personally speaking, theatre is the best medium. In fact, anyone who has been associated with it will say the same. Theatre is spontaneous whereas there are ‘takes’ in films.

Are you a fan of social media?

It is helpful in some ways and not so helpful in other aspects. Everything ultimately depends on the perception of the person and one cannot really generalise.

Is there any major difference between Bollywood and the Telugu film industry?

The overall experience depends on the production house in question and it is not possible to generalise things. When I did the Hindi film Talvar the team never relented (compromised) on anything. Similarly, films like Jersey and Disco Raja were good experiences.