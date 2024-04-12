'Chamkila' star Diljit Dosanjh married? Here's what you need to know!

Amidst the glitz and glam in the world of showbiz, where the spotlight often shines brightest on the personal lives of celebrities, there are a few who prefer to keep a low profile, guarding their privacy with utmost care. One such celeb is Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit, who has been in the industry for almost two decades but has succeeded in keeping his personal life away from the media glare.

While Diljit has been successful in separating his reel and real life effectively, a recent revelation from a close friend might have just spilled the beans about the star’s personal life.