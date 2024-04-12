'Chamkila' star Diljit Dosanjh married? Here's what you need to know!

Amidst the glitz and glam in the world of showbiz, where the spotlight often shines brightest on the personal lives of celebrities, there are a few who prefer to keep a low profile, guarding their privacy with utmost care. One such celeb is Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit, who has been in the industry for almost two decades but has succeeded in keeping his personal life away from the media glare.
While Diljit has been successful in separating his reel and real life effectively, a recent revelation from a close friend might have just spilled the beans about the star’s personal life.
A recent report in the The Indian Express has cited some friends of Diljit claiming that the singer is married to an Indian-American and the couple have a son. This revelation may come as a surprise for not just fans of Diljit but also some celebrities.
The news of his alleged marriage and fatherhood has sparked a series of speculation and curiosity among fans, eager to uncover more details about the actor's elusive family life. However, despite the media reports, the actor himself has remained tight-lipped on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the rumors.
This, however is not something new with artists from Punjab. Most of the stars from Punjabi film and music industry often prefer to keep their family away from the media glare for several reasons. Not just Diljit, artists like Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa and several other celebrities also have chosen to keep their families away from the glitz and glamour.
On the work front, Diljit is currently busy promoting Imtiaz Ali’s musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila, where he essays Amar Singh Sitara, a character loosely inspired from the life of Chamkila, Punjab's highest record selling singer till date.
(Published 12 April 2024, 09:04 IST)