Disha Patani’s dark character in 'Yodha' leaves fans mighty impressed

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani's latest actioner Yodha has hit the screens, and fans are going berserk watching this high-on action movie.

Patani has enacted a negative role in the movie accompanied with a powerful performance which is bring hailed by cine-goers.

In Yodha, Disha is fierce and cunning, and often steals the spotlight with the high-octane action sequences. Playing antagonist in the film, Disha has elevated the cinematic experience to new heights, leaving audiences in awe of her talent and dedication.

Her action scenes with Sidharth Malhotra have emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the film. Disha’s bold decision to essay a negative shade has surely put her under the spotlight as an actress to look up to.

While Patani has often bowled her fans and followers with her charm, her portrayal in Yodha further cements her position in the industry as an impactful actor. She has now showcased that she can equally nail the action sequences just like is expected from the male lead.