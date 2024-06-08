Diversity matters, says Cannes Best Actress Anasuya Sengupta

As a woman and an artiste from India, the non-Indian male gaze you speak of was a concern. But I have to say that it dissolved very quickly and the more I spoke to Konstantin, we developed a stronger artistic kinship. And since he was making a Hindi film and didn’t know the language, he had to approach it with a huge degree of trust. It was an open, collaborative effort from the get-go. Everyone, from the technicians, the local crew in Nepal, and the actors, worked their best because they knew Konstantin had been mounting this project for over a decade. And they also knew that this is a story that crosses borders.