DNS: Dhanush & Sekhar Kammula's new film begins with a pooja

Actor Dhanush, who is basking in the success of his last outing Captian Miller, has kicked off his next project with Nagarjuna. The multi-starrer project temporarily called #DNS (elaborated as Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Sekhar Kammula) will be helmed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula.
The movie is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Ace producer Sonali Narang is presenting this multilingual film.
The project was launched grandly with a movie pooja. The ceremony was graced by Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharat Narang, Jhanvi Narang and others. The shooting began on Wednesday with makers filming shot some crucial scenes with Dhanush.
The excitement around this epic multi-starrer project multiplied as Dhanush and Nagarjuna delivered blockbusters with their Sankranthi outings, Captain Miller (Tamil) and Naa Saami Range, respectively.
Fans of both the stars will be looking forward to see them sharing screen space. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady in the movie. After crafting two back-to-back blockbusters, Fidaa (2017) and Love Story (2021), Sekhar Kammula is presenting a first-of-its-kind movie to be mounted on a large canvas. The movie is said to be solid in terms of technical aspects as well.
The makers will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew.