DNS: Dhanush & Sekhar Kammula's new film begins with a pooja

The project was launched grandly with a movie pooja. The ceremony was graced by Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharat Narang, Jhanvi Narang and others. The shooting began on Wednesday with makers filming shot some crucial scenes with Dhanush.

The excitement around this epic multi-starrer project multiplied as Dhanush and Nagarjuna delivered blockbusters with their Sankranthi outings, Captain Miller (Tamil) and Naa Saami Range, respectively.

Fans of both the stars will be looking forward to see them sharing screen space. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady in the movie. After crafting two back-to-back blockbusters, Fidaa (2017) and Love Story (2021), Sekhar Kammula is presenting a first-of-its-kind movie to be mounted on a large canvas. The movie is said to be solid in terms of technical aspects as well.

The makers will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew.