‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ not a film about infidelity, says director Shirsha Guha Thakurta

“It's not a film about infidelity, it's about love. If it's not working for you anymore, you’re in your right to find love where you do. The word infidelity has a connotation that is not really positive. Infidelity is a loaded term. We have tried to make sure people don't see it (infidelity) as something we are either promoting or calling it wrong or right,” the debutante director told PTI in an interview here.