Do you know Prabhas wanted to skip 'Baahubali 2' promotions?

Prabhas is arguably one of the most popular stars in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances. While nearly everyone knows about his meteoric rise to stardom with the Baahubali franchise, not many are aware that 'Darling' is a shy person who isn't too comfortable promoting his work.

While speaking to Film Companion a couple of years ago, the mass hero had revealed he initially planned to skip promoting Baahubali 2 as wasn't 'used to' the practice of interacting with the media and fans before a film's release. The actor, however, changed his mind as the distributors and director S S Rajamouli would have 'killed' him had he not gone the extra mile to promote Tollywood's magnum opus.

"For the second part (of Baahubali) I thought I won’t come. But the distributor and Rajamouli would have killed me. I’ll never get used to it," he had said.

His decision to participate in the promotions of Baahubali 2 worked wonders as it helped the film create a buzz among fans and emerge as a blockbuster. He subsequently acted in Saaho, which did well in the Hindi belt despite negative reviews and established him as a 'critic-proof' hero.

Coming back to the present, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the love story of two passionate lovers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is her first collaboration with the heart-throb. It was to release in theatres on July 30 but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush , directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. It has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The 'Young Rebel Star' also has Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, and a film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

There have been talks of him collaborating with War helmer Siddharth Anand for a spy-thriller.